Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed
By Sporting Life
19:54 · SAT November 27, 2021
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets performed in 2019.
December 2019 record = -14.34pts
November 2019 record = +125.40pts
October 2019 record = -81.83pts
September 2019 record = -65.48pts
August 2019 record = +131.12pts
July 2019 record = +63.68pts
June 2019 record = +2.54pts
May 2019 record = -104.78pts
April 2019 record = +1.91pts
March 2019 record = -19.69pts
February 2019 record = -64.97pts
January 2019 record = +63.92pts
Overall: +37.48
