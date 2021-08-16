Liam Kelly previews Tottenham's Europa Conference League trip to Slovenia, picking out a best bet for their game against minnows NS Mura.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 1pt Tottenham to win with -2 goal handicap at 13/8 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The prospect of facing NS Mura would hardly have been nowhere near the top of Antonio Conte's priorities after taking over as Spurs manager, but it does represent a good chance to boost confidence and keep his unbeaten start to life at Tottenham intact. It is a game they need to win, too, sitting second in Group G of the Europa Conference League on seven points - with Vitesse in close pursuit.

Priced at 1/8, it's hard to envision anything but a Tottenham win, facing a team that have yet to claim a point in the group stage. Minnows NS Mura were beaten handily in the reverse fixture, losing by a four-goal margin despite surprisingly scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That was during the the deep struggles Spurs were suffering from under Nuno, so a similar one-sided scoreline is entirely possible with Conte now at the helm, especially after an excellent second half performance against Leeds on Sunday.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Granted, many changes will be made to the team, but it is an excellent opportunity for those on the fringes to make an impression on the new man in charge. Therefore, I'm happy to back TOTTENHAM TO WIN WITH A -2 GOAL HANDICAP in Slovenia. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win with -2 goal handicap with Sky Bet NS Mura proved to be a poor team in the reverse fixture and are hardly performing well in their domestic league, stuck in mid-table with a disappointing goals against record (conceded 22 in 16 games). Spurs, on the other hand, started to show signs of upside under Conte at the weekend, creating 2.36 expected goals for (xGF) after falling behind on the brink of half-time. This represents a good chance to keep the momentum going, making a wide-margin away win the way to go.

NS Mura v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1pt Tottenham to win with -2 goal handicap at 13/8 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) Score prediction: NS Mura 0-4 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1230 BST (23/11/21)

ALSO READ: Sporting Life's preview of Rapid Vienna v West Ham, including best bet and score prediction