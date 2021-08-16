Liam Kelly previews Portugal's all-important trip to face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, picking out a best bet for the World Cup qualifier.

Republic of Ireland enter this match with little to play for, sitting fourth in Group A - behind Luxembourg - 11 points behind opponents Portugal after winning just one game this qualifying campaign. The visitors, on the other hand, have the opportunity to move above Serbia and take the all-important top spot in the group heading into the final round of fixtures, which will guarantee their place at the World Cup.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Republic of Ireland 7/1 | Draw 7/2 | Portugal 1/3

Stephen Kenny's side did give the Portuguese problems in the reverse fixture in Faro, though, only beaten thanks to a late Cristiano Ronaldo brace that saw him break international records, so it's not farfetched to expect the ROI to at least keep it close at home. Of course, an away win is the most likely outcome here given the stakes involved, hence the short price about a Portugal victory, but with the addition of an over/under goals line, we can boost the odds to a backable level. And it is PORTUGAL TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS that makes most appeal at a shade of odds-on. CLICK HERE to back Portugal to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet Despite their convincing win against in Azerbaijan last time out, Republic of Ireland have struggled to score goals in this campaign, scoring five times in five matches outside of that fixture.

Portugal are an excellent defensive side, too, allowing only four goals in their six Group A games, stacked with big-name players in almost every area of the pitch. That's not to say Kenny's side can't frustrate them. In fact, the Republic of Ireland's performance at the Estadio Algarve was the most accomplished of any team to face Portugal in the group, holding an otherwise free-scoring team (14 goals in other 5 Group A games) in check for nearly 90 minutes. The sheer gulf in class, along with the added motivations involved, make Portugal a sensible selection to win the match. It might not be a goal-laden affair, though. After all, matches involving this ROI side are often a slog, especially amid home comforts, with only five goals recorded in three World Cup qualifiers in Dublin this campaign.

Republic of Ireland v Portugal best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Portugal to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 20/21 (Bet365) Score prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Portugal (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1400 BST (09/11/21)

