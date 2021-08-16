Rangers host Sparta Prague and Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet, backing the hosts to take all three points.

It’s a new era at Ibrox as Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes charge of Rangers for the very first time following Steven Gerrard's departure to Aston Villa. The Dutchman was watching on Sunday as the Gers were shocked by Hibs in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup. Can he help his new team bounce back in a winnable grudge match?

There’s no love lost between Rangers and Sparta Prague. The reverse fixture remains in the minds of both sets of supporters. The match was played in front of 10,000 children and their guardians after UEFA relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni. Rangers’ Glen Kamara – who was the subject of racist abuse from Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela last season, which ended up with Kudela receiving a ten-match ban – was booed all night. Kamara would end up being sent off for a second bookable offence. Rangers lost the game 1-0, one, on paper, they should have won.

This time around Rangers are the odds-on favourites, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone who follows Sparta Prague. The Czech side were hammered 4-0 by FC Slovacko on Sunday, their second defeat in their past three games. The club remains second in their league, although they have played a game more than most of their rivals. In Europe, they’re also sitting pretty in that number two spot but they are coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Lyon. They were held 0-0 by bottom side Brondby in their opener, while they got three points from their narrow win over Rangers in their feisty match two months ago. In another world they could be bottom of this group with just one point.

Rangers, who have won five of their last nine and are in front of their own fans, should easily get revenge on their opponents. The -1 handicap is very tempting considering Sparta's last two losses have been by a four-goal and three-goal margin. Three of Rangers' last four wins have been by two or more goals so you should have confidence in backing the Gers to win big. It's also worth taking a look at the cards market. There's little value right now but odds could drift before kick-off. Sparta picked up four cards at the weekend, I wouldn't rule out them matching that figure on Thursday.

Rangers v Sparta Prague best bets and score prediction 1pt Rangers to win with -1 goal handicap at 12/5 (Unibet) Score prediction: Rangers 3-1 Sparta Prague (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1530 BST (23/11/21)