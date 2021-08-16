Liam Kelly looks at Sunday's European World Cup qualifiers, picking out his best bets in the matches not involving a home nation.

Liechtenstein v Romania Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Liechtenstein 18/1 | Draw 7/1 | Romania 1/9 Liam Kelly Liechtenstein enter this game on the back of a heavy beating at the hands of Germany, losing 9-0 in a result that moves their goal difference in Group J to -30. That scoreline might put people off the selection - ROMANIA TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS - but they had a man sent off in just the ninth minute in Germany, and have generally had fairly respectable results for such a minnow. Liechtenstein do struggle to score, netting just twice in nine group game, essentially making this play mostly Romania-based. CLICK HERE to back Romania to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet The visitors were a surprising attacking force in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, but have lost their way in that regard during this campaign, scoring just 11 goals in nine matches. Romania are still in with a chance of a possible play-off spot, relying on North Macedonia to slip up, so a much-needed win might be a little more nervy than expected. Therefore, a result that comes in similar fashion to the reverse fixture (2-0) looks good at odds-against. Score prediction: Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania (Sky Bet odds: 4/1)

Portugal v Serbia Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Portugal 1/2 | Draw 3/1 | Serbia 11/2 Jake Pearson Portugal’s 0-0 draw with the Republic or Ireland on Thursday evening leaves Group A finely poised heading into the final matchday, with Fernando Santos’ side now level on points with Serbia at the head of proceedings. It means this game becomes a cup final in terms of who qualifies automatically for the World Cup, but with Portugal currently holding a four-goal advantage over the Serbs in terms of goal difference, a draw would be enough for Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to cement top spot. Given that then, and the fact that Portugal have kept a clean sheet in four of their seven qualifying matches so far, Santos’ men could adopt a more defensive approach in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ is currently available at a top price of 10/11 with BetVictor, and that looks big considering it has landed in each of Portugal’s last three matches. Score prediction: Portugal 0-0 Serbia (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

