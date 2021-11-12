Ben is over 500 points in profit for 2021 after a similar lucrative 2020, with two winners at 150/1 and many more besides ensuring it's been a year to remember for his followers.

Golf betting tips: Sunday November 14

1pt Francesco Laporta to win the AVIV Dubai Championship at 4/1

Monday's 66/1 tip Joachim B. Hansen shares the lead through 54 holes of the AVIV Dubai Championship, though he perhaps ought to have daylight between himself and Francesco Laporta. Hansen played beautifully on Saturday but clumsily gave a shot away from nowhere on the 15th, and while his rally over the next two holes was impressive, he then failed to birdie the par-five finishing hole despite an ideal tee-shot.

Hansen had to be patient earlier in the round as several chances went begging and his playing partner Antoine Rozner holed out for eagle to move four shots clear. Rozner, the defending champion, then made a mess of the fifth by taking five shots from no more than 25 yards, running up a double-bogey just as he'd seemed set to take control of the tournament.

Rozner is third, a shot behind the leading two, and many will consider him to be the value play at this stage. After all, he's won twice since Hansen captured his one and only European Tour title, and Laporta remains a maiden. Given that Rozner was dazzling on the equivalent Sunday last year, taking the title from proven winner Andy Sullivan, there are reasons to believe he's the main threat to Hansen.

But I tend to think the market slightly overvalues winning form and undervalues performances in defeat, and with Hansen already on-side, it's FRANCESCO LAPORTA who looks worth a bet. The Italian also flew home at the Fire Course last year to take second place but it's in 2021 that he's really stepped up another level, with four strong top-10 finishes since the middle of June. He looks a winner in waiting.

Hansen may well go on to convert and make no mistake, that’s the preferred outcome. He held firm to take the Joburg Open against a huge talent from South Africa, and like Laporta has played well for several months now. There's no doubt he'll have been buoyed by a run of Danish winners lately and he's exuded calm, controlled confidence so far.

Hansen's ball-striking has been superb but there would have to be a slight concern around his short-game, which cost him a birdie at the 13th and saw him drop a shot shortly after. With four par-fives and a driveable par-four sure to play a big part in deciding matters, getting up and down from around the green could be key and while there’s little between this trio over the season from a statistical point of view, Laporta looks the pick of them to my eye.

He’s driven the ball beautifully all week, best among those in the mix, and the best driver won the event last year. All things considered I can't split the co-leaders so at the prices, Laporta has to be the recommendation whether you're on Hansen from the start or not.

Under tougher conditions, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest this final three-ball could be caught and passed, but it would be disappointing were none of them to manage 68 or lower and that would make life difficult for the rest.

Kalle Samooja is a fabulous putter and capable maiden who is always dangerous in this position, whereas behind him are several quality ball-strikers for whom a hot day on the greens could do the trick. Min Woo Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Kaymer and Bernd Wiesberger will all have eyes on a low-60s round and Lee, with the power to gobble up the scoring holes and like Wiesberger a winner in 2021, looks the pick of them.

However, just as Rozner found easy conditions helped him to shed his status as one of the best maidens on the circuit last year, Laporta may do so this. The Italian has been a slow burner but has stood tall under pressure in the past, and may now be ready to complete his graduation to the top table.

Posted at 1425 GMT on 12/11/21