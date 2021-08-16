Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Brondby v Rangers tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
13:22 · WED November 03, 2021

After landing two winners from two in his Tuesday previews, Joe Townsend returns with best bets for Brondby v Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Rangers to beat Brondby at 10/11 (General)

1pt Both teams to score 'NO' at 5/4 (BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Safer Gambling Week 2021

Rangers took a little while to get going this season, losing three of their opening four matches and being dumped out of Champions League qualifying by Malmo, but Steven Gerrard's side have responded well.

The Scottish champions lead the Premiership by four points after 12 games and comfortably beat Brondby 2-0 (xG: 2.24-0.97) last time out in the Europa League to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Brondby 29/10 | Draw 5/2 | Rangers 17/20

Even their two defeats prior to that victory were hard-fought, with a 1-0 loss at Sparta Prague (xG: SPA 1.15-0.35 RAN) following a 2-0 home defeat by Lyon (xG: RAN 0.73-1.21 LYO).

So it's a surprise to see a RANGERS WIN priced at 10/11 by several bookmakers.

The one counter to this bet is Brondby's recent domestic form. They are unbeaten in seven in the Superliga and Danish Cup, so should enter this fixture with plenty of confidence.

Having collected a point from from their opening three Europa League games they will also know victory is essential to any slim qualification hopes they may still hold.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

It is not enough to put me off the wager entirely, but it does mean I will be taking level stakes to an away win and our second selection of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' - available at a standout price of 5/4.

Brondby have not scored in any of their three Group A fixtures, creating an average of just 0.50 xG per match. Rangers have hardly been prolific, but have been defensively sound.

All five fixtures the pair have been involved in have seen BTTS 'no' land. The price about that selection for Thursday night is simply too big to ignore.

Brondby v Rangers best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Rangers to beat Brondby at 10/11 (General)
  • 1pt Both teams to score 'NO' at 5/4 (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Brondby 0-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1240 BST (03/11/21)

Patson Daka scored four against Spartak Moscow
ALSO READ: Leicester v Spartak betting preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS