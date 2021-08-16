After landing two winners from two in his Tuesday previews, Joe Townsend returns with best bets for Brondby v Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Rangers to beat Brondby at 10/11 (General) 1pt Both teams to score 'NO' at 5/4 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rangers took a little while to get going this season, losing three of their opening four matches and being dumped out of Champions League qualifying by Malmo, but Steven Gerrard's side have responded well. The Scottish champions lead the Premiership by four points after 12 games and comfortably beat Brondby 2-0 (xG: 2.24-0.97) last time out in the Europa League to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Even their two defeats prior to that victory were hard-fought, with a 1-0 loss at Sparta Prague (xG: SPA 1.15-0.35 RAN) following a 2-0 home defeat by Lyon (xG: RAN 0.73-1.21 LYO). So it's a surprise to see a RANGERS WIN priced at 10/11 by several bookmakers. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win with Sky Bet The one counter to this bet is Brondby's recent domestic form. They are unbeaten in seven in the Superliga and Danish Cup, so should enter this fixture with plenty of confidence. Having collected a point from from their opening three Europa League games they will also know victory is essential to any slim qualification hopes they may still hold.

It is not enough to put me off the wager entirely, but it does mean I will be taking level stakes to an away win and our second selection of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' - available at a standout price of 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score 'NO' with Sky Bet Brondby have not scored in any of their three Group A fixtures, creating an average of just 0.50 xG per match. Rangers have hardly been prolific, but have been defensively sound. All five fixtures the pair have been involved in have seen BTTS 'no' land. The price about that selection for Thursday night is simply too big to ignore.

Brondby v Rangers best bets and score prediction 1pt Rangers to beat Brondby at 10/11 (General)

1pt Both teams to score 'NO' at 5/4 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Brondby 0-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1240 BST (03/11/21)