Manchester City welcome Club Brugge on Wednesday night and Tom Carnduff has picked out a best bet to back.

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday - a result that left them 3rd in the Premier League standings with Chelsea five points ahead at the top. They currently sit behind PSG in Champions League Group A but have a good opportunity to not only bounce back from the weekend but also keep the pressure on the French giants as they host Club Brugge on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola's side are a remarkably short 1/14 for victory with their -2 price remaining odds-on. It's understandable though - they won 5-1 in Belgium just weeks ago.

That is an issue in Manchester City home games. The value is very rarely there in backing them to win in any form while 'Pep Roulette' makes individual player bets difficult. Instead, there is one route that provides interest and that is corners. The expectation is that City will dominate this count - and that could happen - but siding with the away side looks a strong play. It's a surprise to see a price as big as 6/5 available on CLUB BRUGGE TO HAVE 3+ CORNERS in this contest. They are a side who have posted a high number of corners in numerous games this season. Backing this selection would have won in their previous meeting with City. In fact, the four they posted saw them draw level on the full-time corner count with the opposition, although this time we have to factor in the contest taking place at the Etihad.

All three of Brugge's Champions League contests have seen them take at least three corners. That's impressive when we consider they are alongside City, PSG and RB Leipzig in the group. A look through City's games this season also show how the opposition having this amount of corners is a possibility. They have conceded at least three corners in the majority of their contests. Going with the opponents to have three or more would have won in a huge ten of their 16 games across all competitions. We have to factor in that two of those saw them beat Arsenal 5-0 and face doomed Norwich at home. Numerous others have just missed out while Sky Bet League One side Wycombe took four in their Carabao Cup encounter and bottom-half Southampton seeing five. In total, 13 of their games have seen the opposition have at least two. With City such a short price for success, siding with CLUB BRUGGE CORNERS looks the value play.

Manchester City v Club Brugge best bets and score prediction 2pts Club Brugge to have 3+ corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Club Brugge (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1240 GMT (01/11/21)