Premier League completed transfers: Every first team done deal in and out of all 20 clubs in 2023 summer window

With the transfer window reaching its conclusion this week, we look at the major moves at every Premier League club.
When does the Premier League transfer window close?
In the Premier League, clubs have until 23:00 BST on Friday, September 1, 2023 to complete their business for the first part of the season. After this date, clubs will still be able to sell players to countries whose transfer window is still open - most notably Saudi Arabia which closes on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
Premier League clubs have already been spending heavily as we enter the final week of the summer window.
Recent analysis from Deloitte revealed that expenditure on players among clubs in England's top-flight has already reached £1.95 billion.
Despite that huge figure already, it's expected that the number will surpass £2bn by Saturday morning - once the window has, as the cliche goes, 'slammed shut'.
Below, we outline the first team arrivals and departures at all 20 Premier League clubs.
Arsenal
In:
Out:
- Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen - £21.4m)
- Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest - £10m)
- Auston Trusty (Sheffield United - £5m)
- Pablo Mari (Monza - undisclosed)
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Lyon - free - contract expired)
- Charlie Patino (Swansea - loan)
- Marquinhos (Nantes - loan)
- Alex Runarsson (Cardiff- loan)
Aston Villa
In:
Out:
- Cameron Archer (Sheffield United - £18m)
- Marvelous Nakamba (Luton - undisclosed)
- Ashley Young (Everton - free)
- Morgan Sanson (Nice - loan)
- Aaron Ramsey (Burnley - undisclosed)
Bournemouth
In:
Out:
- Siriki Dembele (Birmingham - undisclosed)
- Ben Pearson (Stoke - undisclosed)
- Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace - free)
- Jack Stacey (Norwich - free)
- Romain Faivre (Lorient - loan)
- Mark Travers (Stoke - loan
Brentford
In:
Out:
- David Raya (Arsenal - loan)
- Sergi Canos (Valencia - undisclosed)
- Pontus Jansson (Malmo - free - contract expired)
- Mads Bidstrup (Red Bull Salzburg - undisclosed)
- Tariqe Fosu (Released)
Brighton
Out:
- Moises Caicedo (Chelsea - £115m)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool - £35m)
- Robert Sanchez (Chelsea - £25m)
- Jeremy Sarmiento (West Brom - loan)
- Aaron Connolly (Hull - undisclosed)
Burnley
In:
Out:
- Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim - loan)
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus - loan)
- Scott Twine (Hull - loan)
- Ashley Barnes (Norwich - free - contract expired)
- Matthew Lowton (Released)
Chelsea
In:
Out:
Crystal Palace
In:
Out:
- Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray - free - contract expired)
- Jack Butland (Rangers - free)
- James McArthur (Released)
- Luka Milivojevic (Released)
Everton
In:
Out:
- Ellis Simms (Coventry - £6m)
- Niels Nkounkou (St Etienne - undisclosed)
- Mason Holgate (Southampton - loan)
- Tom Davies (Sheffield United - free - contract expired)
- Asmir Begovic (QPR - free - contract expired)
- Yerry Mina (Released)
- Andros Townsend (Released)
Fulham
In:
Out:
Liverpool
In:
Out:
Luton
In:
- Ryan Giles (Wolves - £5m)
- Tahith Chong (Birmingham - £4m)
- Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn - £2.5m)
- Mads Andersen (Barnsley - undisclosed)
- Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa - undisclosed)
- Jacob Brown (Stoke - undisclosed)
- Tim Krul (Norwich - undisclosed)
- Ross Barkley (Nice - free)
- Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham - free)
- Issa Kabore (Manchester City - loan)
Out:
- Sonny Bradley (Derby - free - contract expired)
- Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham - loan)
- Henri Lansbury (Released)
Manchester City
In:
Out:
Manchester United
In:
Out:
- Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest - £15m)
- Fred (Fenebahce - £13m)
- Alex Telles (Al Nassr - undisclosed)
- Brandon Williams (Ipswich - loan)
- David De Gea (Released)
- Phil Jones (Released)
- Axel Tuanzebe (Released)
Newcastle
In:
Out:
Nottingham Forest
In:
Out:
- Sam Surridge (Nashville SC - undisclosed)
- Steve Cook (QPR - undisclosed)
- Jack Colback (QPR - free - contract expired)
- Cafu (Rotherham - free - contract expired)
- Andre Ayew (Released)
- Jesse Lingard (Released)
Sheffield United
In:
- Cameron Archer (Aston Villa - £18m)
- Gustavo Hamer (Coventry - £15m)
- Auston Trusty (Arsenal - £5m)
- Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby - undisclosed)
- Benie Traore (BK Hacken - undisclosed)
- Vinicius Souza (Lommel - undisclosed)
- Yasser Larouci (Troyes - loan)
- Tom Davies (Everton - free)
Out:
- Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille - £13m)
- Sander Berge (Burnley - £12m)
- Enda Stevens (Stoke - free - contract expired)
- Billy Sharp (LA Galaxy - free - contract expired)
- Jack O'Connell (Retired)
Tottenham
In:
Out:
West Ham
In:
Out:
- Declan Rice (Arsenal - £105m)
- Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta - £27.5m)
- Nikola Vlasic (Torino - £11m)
- Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas - undisclosed)
Wolves
In:
Out:
- Ruben Neves (Al Hilal - £47m)
- Nathan Collins (Brentford - £23m)
- Conor Coady (Leicester - £7m)
- Raul Jimenez (Fulham - £5.5m)
- Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke - loan)
- Adama Traore (Fulham - free - contract expired)
- Diego Costa (Released)
- Joao Moutinho (Released)
