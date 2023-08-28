Premier League completed transfers: Every first team done deal in and out of all 20 clubs in 2023 summer window

In the Premier League, clubs have until 23:00 BST on Friday, September 1, 2023 to complete their business for the first part of the season. After this date, clubs will still be able to sell players to countries whose transfer window is still open - most notably Saudi Arabia which closes on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 .

Premier League clubs have already been spending heavily as we enter the final week of the summer window.

Recent analysis from Deloitte revealed that expenditure on players among clubs in England's top-flight has already reached £1.95 billion.

Despite that huge figure already, it's expected that the number will surpass £2bn by Saturday morning - once the window has, as the cliche goes, 'slammed shut'.

Below, we outline the first team arrivals and departures at all 20 Premier League clubs.