Barcelona complete signing of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old will officially join the LaLiga club when his contract expires at the end of June. Gundogan departs having played 304 games across a seven-year spell in Manchester, scoring 60 goals and contributing a further 40 assists. He was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the club and emerged as a key figure as they secured an historic treble in the 22/23 season.

"For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years," Gundogan told their club website. "Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City. "I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career." Gundogan made 51 appearances across all competitions last season, with a total of 11 goals and seven assists.

“Ilkay has been a wonderful servant for Manchester City, and he leaves our club on a very special high having captained us to a historic treble," City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added. "He has played a huge part in the successes we have enjoyed in recent seasons and Ilkay’s intelligence, leadership and commitment to the club - both on and off the field - has been an inspiration to everyone. "Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career." He becomes Barcelona's first signing of the summer as they aim to retain the Spanish top-flight title.