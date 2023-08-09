Nottingham Forest complete signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal.
The 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League club, in a deal that could be worth up to £10million.
Turner was largely limited to appearances in the Europa League last season, featuring five times as the Gunners were eliminated at the round of 16 stage.
Speaking to Forest's club website, the USA international said: "It feels great to be here. It’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s a great challenge and a great step in my career.
"When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.'
"The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It’s felt right from the start and I’m happy it’s got done."
Following Turner's departure, Arsenal are expected to conclude a deal to sign Brentford's David Raya as his replacement.
