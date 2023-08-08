Arsenal agree deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya from fellow Premier League club Brentford. Various reports claim that a £30million fee has been settled on between the two clubs for the 27-year-old. It's believed that Raya will put pen to paper on a five-year contract. Raya will provide competition for established number one Aaron Ramsdale and the England international welcomes it. “Bring it on. Nothing comes easy in football. At the same time you need to move along and adapt as well,” Ramsdale told ITV Sport.

According to reports, Arsenal are on the verge of signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya 🆕



Here's what Aaron Ramsdale said to @GabrielClarke05 about any potential competition arriving at the Emirates 🗯️ pic.twitter.com/O1XOijlhep — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 8, 2023

“I’ve done it to other people when I’ve moved clubs so I’m not going to be thinking that it’s never going to happen to me. “If it happens, it happens and then we’ll fight and we’ll make each other the best version of ourselves because that’s what the manager is telling us as well. “And I’m sure whoever plays, me or whoever comes in, the goalkeeping union – people laugh at it but it’s a real thing – (means) your individual disappointment will go away. “You will put the team first and you’ll put that goalkeeper first as well.” With Raya arriving, USA international Matt Turner is set to depart for Nottingham Forest.