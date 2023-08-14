Moises Caicedo signs for Chelsea after protracted transfer saga with Liverpool

A deal for the midfielder was finally agreed late on Sunday night after a lengthy saga that saw Brighton knock back three bids for the 21-year-old.

He underwent a medical and agreed personal terms on Monday and has signed an eight-year contract with the club.

Caicedo said: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”