Romelu Lukaku joins Roma on season-long loan from Chelsea

The Belgian forward returns to Serie A after spending the whole of last season at Inter and heads to the Italian capital for a loan fee worth between £7m and £8m, depending on performance related add-ons.

Lukaku joined Chelsea for a second spell in summer 2021 for a club record fee of £97.5m, but left for Italy a year ago after falling out of favour with then boss Thomas Tuchel.

The striker, who scored 10 goals in 25 league appearances last term, will reunited with Jose Mourinho after playing under the Portuguese coach at Manchester United.

It is understood Roma will cover the 30-year-old's wages after he agreed to a salary cut for the remaining years on his Chelsea deal.

A release clause fee in his contract is thought to be set at around £38m.