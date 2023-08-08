Tino Livramento: Newcastle sign Southampton defender for £40m

Newcastle have completed the signing of Southampton defender Tino Livramento in a deal worth up to £40m.
A cruciate ligament injury meant the 20-year-old made just two appearances for Saints last season as they failed to stay in the Premier League.
He joins the Magpies on a five-year deal, worth an initial £32m plus add-ons.
A product of the Chelsea youth academy, the England U21 international signed for the south coast club in 2021 for just £5m, going on to make 28 top-flight appearances in his first season, scoring once.
He was left out of the Southampton squad for their curtain-raising Championship win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.
