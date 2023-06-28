Tottenham complete signing of James Maddison from Leicester

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the north London club.

Maddison made 203 appearances for Leicester following his switch from Norwich in July 2018. He scored 55 goals and delivered a further 41 assists.

The England international returned 19 goal involvements in 30 appearances last season but the Foxes suffered a surprise relegation from the Premier League on the final day.