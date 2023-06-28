Tottenham complete signing of James Maddison from Leicester

Tottenham have completed the signing of midfielder James Maddison from Leicester in a deal worth £40million.
The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the north London club.
Maddison made 203 appearances for Leicester following his switch from Norwich in July 2018. He scored 55 goals and delivered a further 41 assists.
The England international returned 19 goal involvements in 30 appearances last season but the Foxes suffered a surprise relegation from the Premier League on the final day.
It is reported that the move guarantees the Foxes a sum of £40million, but there is the potential of further instalments based on appearances and achievements.
Norwich will also receive 15% of any profit due to a sell-on clause, meaning they are set to gain around £2.25million as part of the deal.
Newcastle had held a long-term interest in Maddison, but Tottenham are said to have accelerated negotiations with Leicester in the last week.
Maddison becomes Spurs' second signing of the summer following the arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.