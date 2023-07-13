Sporting Life
Ashley Young

Everton sign Ashley Young after Aston Villa exit

By Sporting Life
12:57 · THU July 13, 2023

Ashley Young has joined Everton on a one-year deal after leaving Aston Villa on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old winger turned full-back becomes the Toffees’ first summer signing.

The move sees Young reunited with Sean Dyche, who was his captain when first breaking through at Watford.

Young won Serie A with Inter Milan before returning to Villa for a second spell in 2021 and Dyche says Everton are getting “a top-class professional”.

“I’ve known Ashley for many years, having been his captain when he first broke through at Watford, and his qualities both on and off the pitch will prove valuable,” he said.

“His impressive statistics from last season, which were among some of the best in Europe, highlight what he can bring to Everton.”

