Fulham complete signing of Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester

Fulham have completed the signing of Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for a reported £15million fee.

The Cottagers confirmed the 27-year-old right-back has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027, with the option of another 12 months. Castagne, who has made 33 senior appearances for Belgium, told Fulham’s official website: “I feel very good. It’s been a long transfer window, but finally I’m here, and I’m happy to be here.

Castagne at the Cottage! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/gKu6nnStQ6 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 29, 2023

“It’s a big relief. I’ve talked to the manager and I just can’t wait to start training and playing.” Castagne, who started out in Belgium with Genk, was signed by Leicester for £25m in 2020 from Serie A side Atalanta and made 112 appearances in total for the Premier League club.