Brighton announce signing of Igor Julio from Fiorentina

Brighton have announced the signing of defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club. He joins the Seagulls after four seasons in Serie A with La Viola, starting his career with Red Bull Salzburg in 2016. The left-sided centre-back is expected to link up with his new teammates next week, when the club returns from the Summer Series tournament in the US. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi told the club's website: "Igor is another important player who can help us in a crucial position within the team; where the play starts."

Levi Colwill was a major presence as the left-sided centre-back last season but with the Englishman's future unclear at the moment, Julio represents a very shrewd investment by the Seagulls. The Brazilian is comfortable on the ball and ranks well above average across ball-progression metrics, especially with his ability to carry the ball up the pitch. Comfortable playing on the front foot, Julio should be a natural fit into Brighton's system under De Zerbi for the upcoming season.