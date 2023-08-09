Sporting Life
Ross Barkley at Nice

Ross Barkley signs for Luton Town on a free transfer

By Sporting Life
18:00 · WED August 09, 2023

Luton have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley on a free transfer.

The former England international spent last season at Ligue 1 club Nice following his departure from Chelsea by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old could make his debut for the Hatters in their opening Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.

“Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation,” Barkley said on the Luton club website.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

