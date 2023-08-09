Ross Barkley signs for Luton Town on a free transfer

Luton have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley on a free transfer.
The former England international spent last season at Ligue 1 club Nice following his departure from Chelsea by mutual consent.
The 29-year-old could make his debut for the Hatters in their opening Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.
“Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation,” Barkley said on the Luton club website.
