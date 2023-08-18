Liverpool complete signing of Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a 'long-term' contract with the Premier League club. The move is subject international clearance and work permit application.

Meeting the boss for the first time 🤗 pic.twitter.com/DCRa4oazdb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2023

Endo told Liverpoolfc.com: "I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool. "It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always (been) a dream to play (in the) Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.' The midfielder has joined the club for a reported £19million fee.

He added: "It's going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can't wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans. "I play as a No.6 and I'm like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job." Endo becomes the club's third signing of the summer, joining midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

What will Wataru Endo bring to Liverpool? @SamMcGuire is a football journalist who specialises in data, analysis and tactics, with specific knowledge on Liverpool Why the 30-year-old? Liverpool had been linked with Sofyan Amrabat and Ibrahim Sangare over recent days as a potential stop-gap signing but the club instead opted for the 50-cap Japan international. Adored by Stuttgart fans, he’s a player who goes under the radar. Initially, he joined the club on loan for the 2019/20 campaign when the club were in the German second tier. The move was made permanent in the summer of 2020 and he’s practically been ever-present following their promotion to the Bundesliga, appearing in 99 of their 102 matches. No player in the German top flight has started more games during this period of time. READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE