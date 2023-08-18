Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Wataru Endo

Liverpool complete signing of Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

By Tom Carnduff
14:26 · FRI August 18, 2023

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Japan international Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a 'long-term' contract with the Premier League club.

The move is subject international clearance and work permit application.

Endo told Liverpoolfc.com: "I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool.

"It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always (been) a dream to play (in the) Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.'

The midfielder has joined the club for a reported £19million fee.

Wataru Endo's stats

He added: "It's going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can't wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans.

"I play as a No.6 and I'm like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job."

Endo becomes the club's third signing of the summer, joining midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

What will Wataru Endo bring to Liverpool?

  • @SamMcGuire is a football journalist who specialises in data, analysis and tactics, with specific knowledge on Liverpool

Why the 30-year-old? Liverpool had been linked with Sofyan Amrabat and Ibrahim Sangare over recent days as a potential stop-gap signing but the club instead opted for the 50-cap Japan international.

Adored by Stuttgart fans, he’s a player who goes under the radar. Initially, he joined the club on loan for the 2019/20 campaign when the club were in the German second tier.

The move was made permanent in the summer of 2020 and he’s practically been ever-present following their promotion to the Bundesliga, appearing in 99 of their 102 matches.

No player in the German top flight has started more games during this period of time.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS