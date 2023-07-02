Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in £60million deal

The Hungarian becomes Liverpool's second signing of the summer, after Alexis Mac Allister joined from Brighton, and adds extra quality and depth to Jurgen Klopp's midfield and forward options.

22-year-old Szoboszlai has signed a five-year deal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly views the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility, making him a more viable alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, in whom they were interested as he entered the final 12 months of his contract but had proved to be a more expensive option which involved less straightforward negotiations.

Szoboszlai scored five and assisted a further eight in the Bundesliga last season, similar figures to the season prior (6G, 8A), so will provide some more attacking impetus to an already attack-minded side.

The new signing told the club website; "I'm happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

“(A) really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this.

“The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”