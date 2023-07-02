Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in £60million deal

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:27 · SUN July 02, 2023

The Hungarian becomes Liverpool's second signing of the summer, after Alexis Mac Allister joined from Brighton, and adds extra quality and depth to Jurgen Klopp's midfield and forward options.

22-year-old Szoboszlai has signed a five-year deal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly views the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility, making him a more viable alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, in whom they were interested as he entered the final 12 months of his contract but had proved to be a more expensive option which involved less straightforward negotiations.

Szoboszlai scored five and assisted a further eight in the Bundesliga last season, similar figures to the season prior (6G, 8A), so will provide some more attacking impetus to an already attack-minded side.

The new signing told the club website; "I'm happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

“(A) really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this.

“The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS