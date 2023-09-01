Tottenham complete signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest

Tottenham have completed the signing of forward Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.
The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on an six-year deal, moving for a fee reported to be worth £47.5million in total.
Johnson scored eight goals and contributed a further three assists as Forest avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.
In 109 appearances for Forest, the forward scored a total of 29 goals, playing a key role as they secured promotion to the top-flight under Steve Cooper's guidance in 2022.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.