Tottenham complete signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest

Tottenham have completed the signing of forward Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on an six-year deal, moving for a fee reported to be worth £47.5million in total.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Brennan Johnson! 🤍



Let's go, Brennan! 💪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

Johnson scored eight goals and contributed a further three assists as Forest avoided relegation from the Premier League last season. In 109 appearances for Forest, the forward scored a total of 29 goals, playing a key role as they secured promotion to the top-flight under Steve Cooper's guidance in 2022.