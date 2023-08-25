Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea.
The midfielder spent the second part of last season back on loan at Vasco da Gama after putting pen to paper on a deal with Chelsea in January.
Speaking to Forest's club website, the 19-year-old said: "I am very happy and excited to be here. I know that Forest is a big club, they play good football and they have good players, which is important for me.
"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I can't wait to enjoy playing."
Santos made his senior debut for Brazil in March, playing 65 minutes in a friendly against Morocco.
Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson added: "Everyone knows how talented Andrey is, so naturally we are pleased that amongst the considerable interest in him, he and Chelsea have chosen Nottingham Forest.
"We are all delighted to have him."
He comes the club's fifth signing of the summer, after permanent additions Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner and the loan capture of Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla.
