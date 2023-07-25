Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Anthony Elanga

The 21-year-old Sweden international, who made 55 appearances in all competitions for United, has agreed a five-year deal.

Elanga told Forest’s official website: “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well.

“It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground.

“I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.”

Elanga joined United’s youth set-up in 2014 and went on to make 39 Premier League appearances, including 21 starts, scoring three goals.

He has netted three times in 12 senior appearances for Sweden since making his debut in March 2022 and is Forest’s second summer signing following the arrival of defender Ola Aina from Torino.