Nottingham Forest sign former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina

Nottingham Forest have made their first signing of the summer with defender Ola Aina making the move to the midlands.
The Nigeria international, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, has signed a one-year deal with options for the future after leaving Torino this summer.
Aina had spent nearly five years – including one loan season at Fulham – with the Italian side in Serie A having moved there from Chelsea, initially on loan, in 2018.
The 26-year-old said: “I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.
“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club, he’s told me we have a great bunch of players and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.”
Head coach Steve Cooper said: “We’re really pleased that Ola has joined us. He’s a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A.
“He’s a really good player, but a good athlete as well. He’ll definitely make the team stronger and we’re looking forward to working with him.”