Nottingham Forest sign former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina

Aina had spent nearly five years – including one loan season at Fulham – with the Italian side in Serie A having moved there from Chelsea, initially on loan, in 2018.

The Nigeria international, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, has signed a one-year deal with options for the future after leaving Torino this summer.

The 26-year-old said: “I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.

“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club, he’s told me we have a great bunch of players and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.”

Head coach Steve Cooper said: “We’re really pleased that Ola has joined us. He’s a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A.

“He’s a really good player, but a good athlete as well. He’ll definitely make the team stronger and we’re looking forward to working with him.”