Nottingham Forest sign Gonzalo Montiel from Sevilla

The 26-year-old scored the decisive penalty as his country beat France in the 2022 World Cup final and also netted the winning spot-kick in last season’s Europa League final.

Montiel has moved to the City Ground on a season-long loan deal which could become a permanent move next year.

“I’m really happy to have joined this club,” he said.

“I’m coming here full of expectations, of getting to play and showing what I can do. I’m also hungry to win things, to win trophies, now’s the time to show this.

“I’ve been watching the Premier League since I was child, I used to watch every game. As a player you want to play in the best league, and the Premier League is just that.”

Montiel becomes Steve Cooper’s fifth major signing of the summer and follows Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga and Matt Turner in joining the club.