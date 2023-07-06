Granit Xhaka leaves Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen

It ends a seven-season spell at The Emirates for the 30-year-old former Gunners captain.

During an up and down spell in north London, the Switzerland international was stripped of the armband by Unai Emery after swearing at supporters as his substitution in a game against Crystal Palace was cheered.

He experienced a resurgence under new boss Mikel Arteta and played in 37 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games this season as they were ultimately overhauled by eventual champions Manchester City.

“We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us," said Arteta.

“It has been an incredible journey together for him and he has given absolutely everything for this club. The influence Granit has had on his team-mates on the pitch and colleagues at the club, will tell you just how popular he is.

“We cannot thank Granit enough for his service and contribution to this club over the years. We wish Granit and his family all the best in the next step of their lives.”

Meanwhile, young winger Reiss Nelson has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal.

The 23-year-old insisted he did not want to miss Arsenal going to the “next level” as he signed a four-year deal, with a one-year option.

On a busy day for Arsenal, the club also announced Steve Round had left his position on the backroom staff.

