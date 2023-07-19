Burnley sign Switzerland international striker Zeki Amdouni from Basel

The 22-year-old netted 12 times for Basel in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League, and was the Europa Conference League’s top scorer last season with seven goals.

Amdouni, who has also scored five goals in as many senior international appearances, said in a statement: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to start.

“The last two months were very important to me; I spoke to the coach (Vincent Kompany), and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him, for me that’s the most important. For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you is important to me.