Zeki Amdouni has joined Burnley

Burnley sign Switzerland international striker Zeki Amdouni from Basel

By Sporting Life
09:35 · WED July 19, 2023

Burnley have announced the signing of Switzerland striker Zeki Amdouni on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old netted 12 times for Basel in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League, and was the Europa Conference League’s top scorer last season with seven goals.

Amdouni, who has also scored five goals in as many senior international appearances, said in a statement: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to start.

“The last two months were very important to me; I spoke to the coach (Vincent Kompany), and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him, for me that’s the most important. For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you is important to me.

“I know the Premier League is the best league in the world. It’s not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here.”

Kompany said: “He’s been on our radar for quite a while now.

“Zeki is such a goal threat. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch – he scores plenty himself.

“He’s a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He works really hard. We’re looking forward to working with him. He’s a big talent.”

