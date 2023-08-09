Burnley complete the signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United

Burnley completed the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge for a reported fee of £12m.
The Norway international signs a four-year deal with Vincent Kompany's side, and becomes the second high-profile departure from Sheffield United following Iliman Ndiaye's sale to Marseille.
Burnley have been busy in the summer window, and bring in a player with Premier League experience who can bolster their midfield.
Berge's arrival was one of a few deals the Clarets made on Wednesday, with Wout Weghorst's loan to Hoffenheim another of note.
