Burnley complete the signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United

Burnley completed the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge for a reported fee of £12m.

The Norway international signs a four-year deal with Vincent Kompany's side, and becomes the second high-profile departure from Sheffield United following Iliman Ndiaye's sale to Marseille.

Burnley have been busy in the summer window, and bring in a player with Premier League experience who can bolster their midfield.

Berge's arrival was one of a few deals the Clarets made on Wednesday, with Wout Weghorst's loan to Hoffenheim another of note.