The 23-year-old netted 14 goals as the club were promoted to the Premier League last season, contributing a further 11 assists.

Reports claim that the two clubs agreed a £13million fee for the forward, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

In a statement on their website, the Blades confirmed: "Paul Heckingbottom, the management and board all wanted the Senegalese forward to spearhead United's forthcoming Premier League campaign.

"The Blades offered Ndiaye, 23, a new, lucrative contract and talks were initially positive, but the club were unfortunately forced into negotiations with the French Ligue 1 outfit after the player himself expressed a desire to join his boyhood team."

Stephen Bettis, United's chief executive officer, added: "Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman, but unfortunately the player made it clear that he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well."

"With regards to the short-term, the plan is to support Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching team to be ready for the first game of the season against Crystal Palace."