Burnley striker Wout Weghorst joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on a season-long loan. Weghorst found the net twice and contributed a further three assists in 31 appearances for Manchester United during a half-season loan at the Old Trafford club in the 22/23 season. In a statement on their club website, Burnley said: “The Dutch striker had loan spells last season with both Besiktas and Manchester United before returning to Turf Moor this summer.

“Weghorst will now spend the 2023/24 campaign with Hoffenheim and the club would like to wish him all the best in Germany.” The Clarets signed Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a £12million fee during the January 2022 transfer window. The 31-year-old scored two goals in 19 Premier League appearances before they were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.