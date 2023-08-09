Sporting Life
Wout Weghorst in action for the Netherlands

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

By Tom Carnduff
10:04 · WED August 09, 2023

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

Weghorst found the net twice and contributed a further three assists in 31 appearances for Manchester United during a half-season loan at the Old Trafford club in the 22/23 season.

In a statement on their club website, Burnley said: “The Dutch striker had loan spells last season with both Besiktas and Manchester United before returning to Turf Moor this summer.

“Weghorst will now spend the 2023/24 campaign with Hoffenheim and the club would like to wish him all the best in Germany.”

The Clarets signed Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a £12million fee during the January 2022 transfer window.

The 31-year-old scored two goals in 19 Premier League appearances before they were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

