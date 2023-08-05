Sporting Life
Matheus Franca has joined Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace sign Brazilian teenager Matheus Franca on five-year deal

By Sporting Life
15:00 · SAT August 05, 2023

Crystal Palace have made Matheus Franca their second signing of the summer after securing the Brazilian attacking midfielder on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old from Rio de Janeiro won both the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil with Flamengo last year but has now moved to the Premier League to follow Jefferson Lerma in becoming a new recruit at Selhurst Park.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club website: “Matheus is a young and exciting player whose impressive early progress we have followed with keen interest, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Palace have a long history of attacking players with skill, pace, and tenacity, and I am sure Matheus will be another popular addition to the nucleus of this young and entertaining squad, packed full of international talent and potential, that we are building here in south London.”

