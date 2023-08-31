Crystal Palace have signed Dean Henderson from Manchester United

Sporting Life
Crystal Palace sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United

By Sporting Life
22:52 · THU August 31, 2023

Crystal Palace have signed England goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

Henderson has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Selhurst Park and it is understood the fee is £15million plus a potential £5m in add-ons.

The 26-year-old keeper enjoyed a first successful loan spell with Sheffield United in 2018-19, winning the Golden Glove during a promotion-winning Championship campaign for the Blades.

He was also on loan for United the following year in the Premier League, before spending last season with Nottingham Forest - another loan.

Henderson told the Palace website: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.”

FOOTBALL TIPS