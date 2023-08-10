Bournemouth complete signing of midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a 'long-term' contract in a deal believed to be worth £25million. Speaking to the club's website, Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are delighted to welcome Alex to the club, who is one of the most exciting young players in Europe. "He’s a player that has vast experience at such a young age with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain.

"Alex will be an excellent fit in our system, and we’re excited to see him continue to develop under Andoni’s management." The 19-year-old - who spent a short period of time in Bournemouth's youth academy - featured 91 times for Bristol City after making his first team debut in April 2021. Scott - a regular throughout the England youth set-up - contributed five assists in 42 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season. He becomes Bournemouth's five signing of the summer, joining Justin Kluivert, Hamed Traore, Romain Faivre and Milos Kerkez in making the switch to the south coast.