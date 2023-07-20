Sporting Life
Milos Kerkez has joined Bournemouth

Bournemouth sign Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar

By Sporting Life
09:21 · THU July 20, 2023

Bournemouth have signed teenage defender Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed fee.

The Hungary left-back, 19, has agreed a long-term deal to become the Premier League club’s third summer signing following the arrivals of Justin Kluivert and Romain Faivre from Roma and Lyon respectively.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s official website: “He was being tracked by a number of clubs in Europe, but was very keen to join us after hearing about our plans and ambitions for the future.

“An athletic and attacking full-back, Milos will be an excellent addition to our exciting squad and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Serbia-born Kerkez made 52 appearances in all competitions for Alkmaar after joining from AC Milan’s youth side in January 2022.

He made his first senior appearance for Hungary in a Nations League win against Germany in September last year and has started in their last three European Championship qualifiers.

