Bayern Munich complete signing of England captain Harry Kane

The England captain joins the Bundesliga club in a deal believed to be worth in excess of £86million.

Kane was in the final year of his contract at Spurs, who were believed to keen on getting him to agree to fresh terms.

In a statement on their club website, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said:

“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

“We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.

“Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

The 30-year-old's 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham has made him the club's all-time top goalscorer, with 213 of those coming in the Premier League.

Capped 84 times by the Three Lions, his 58 goals also gives him the accolade of being England's all-time top scorer.

Kane's future has been a topic of discussion throughout the summer, with Real Madrid previously credited with interest before news of Kylian Mbappe's potential availability.