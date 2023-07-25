PSG expecting other offers for Kylian Mbappe after world record Al Hilal bid

PSG are understood to have given the 24-year-old permission to discuss personal terms with Al Hilal after they submitted their gigantic offer in writing following the news Mbappe had been omitted from a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

However, sources close to the French club say further bids are also expected, but may take longer to formulate because they are likely to involve a player swap element.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have expressed an interest in Mbappe since his omission from the pre-season tour on Friday, sources have said.