France's Kylian Mbappe

PSG expecting other offers for Kylian Mbappe after world record Al Hilal bid

By Sporting Life
17:40 · TUE July 25, 2023

Paris St Germain are anticipating further player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe from European clubs in the days ahead following a world-record £259million bid for the player from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

PSG are understood to have given the 24-year-old permission to discuss personal terms with Al Hilal after they submitted their gigantic offer in writing following the news Mbappe had been omitted from a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

However, sources close to the French club say further bids are also expected, but may take longer to formulate because they are likely to involve a player swap element.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona have expressed an interest in Mbappe since his omission from the pre-season tour on Friday, sources have said.

Kylian Mbappe's 22/23 Ligue 1 stats

Mbappe’s PSG future has been in serious doubt ever since it emerged in June that he would not extend his existing deal through to 2025, meaning he would become a free agent next summer and able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with another club as early as January next year.

PSG are understood to feel certain that Mbappe has already agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, with Parisian sources saying he would benefit from a 160m euro (£138m) signing-on fee if he wound down his existing contract and moved to the Spanish capital in 2024.

Al Hilal’s interest could ultimately have the effect of giving Mbappe leverage to push for even higher wages or larger signing-on fee from Real, or any other club that might come in for him in January.

