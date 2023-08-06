Sporting Life
Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Shakhtar

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham star scores four in friendly win

By Sporting Life
18:33 · SUN August 06, 2023

Harry Kane put the uncertainty over his future to one side on Sunday, netting four times in Tottenham's 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kane has been the subject of a summer-long transfer saga, with Manchester United interested in his services before Bayern Munich became the front-runners, with the German club having a few bids rejected.

Bayern reportedly gave Spurs a deadline for the transfer to happen, but there has been no further news on the outcome of those discussions.

Kane netted a hat-trick inside 55 minutes, so was clearly not distracted by the reports, and was continuously serenaded by the crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs get their Premier League season underway at Brentford next Sunday.

FOOTBALL TIPS