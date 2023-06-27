Harry Kane next club odds: Bayern Munich favourites if England & Tottenham striker moves

Bayern Munich have been backed into 6/5 to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this summer.

Kane's future remains one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer and reports in Germany surfaced on Tuesday morning suggesting the Bundesliga giants are the 29-year-old's 'preferred destination'. Further to that, BILD ran on Wednesday that Kane had agreed personal terms with Bayern and it was now between the two clubs to arrange the deal. That has been reflected in the markets where Bayern, 25/1 outsiders to sign Kane last week, have been backed in to as short as 11/10 favourites with some firms.

Harry Kane next club odds (via Sky Bet) To stay at Tottenham - 5/6

Bayern Munich - 6/5

Real Madrid - 12/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Chelsea - 33/1

PSG - 33/1 Odds correct 0930 BST (28/06/23) - to sign for before September 3

The reports in Germany claim Bayern are willing to part with £86m for their 'top target' - a sum that could well interest Spurs given their talisman is entering the final year of his deal and seemingly has no inclination to pen fresh terms in north London. Unlike two summers ago, when Kane made public his hope for a move away from Spurs only to eventually stay put, the forward has remained tight-lipped amid transfer speculation. But, with Spurs unlikely to sanction a switch to a Premier League rival - much to the frustration of Manchester United, who are now as long as 14/1 to sign Kane, having been even-money favourites at one point - a move abroad looks likeliest, if any.