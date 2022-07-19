Sporting Life
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a 23-minute hat-trick
Robert Lewandowski has joined Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona sign Poland forward from Bayern Munich for £42.6m

By Sporting Life
22:59 · TUE July 19, 2022

Barcelona have completed the signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for a reported £42.6m.

Lewandowski, 33, has signed a four-year contract with the Catalan giants and has a buyout clause of 500 million Euros in his deal.

"I'm finally here. I'm delighted to be at Barca," Lewandowski said. "The last few days have been very long, but the deal is done and now I can focus on a new chapter and challenge in my life.

"I've always wanted to play in La Liga and for the big clubs. I'm here to help Barca get back to the top and win as many titles as possible."

Lewandowski spent eight seasons with Bayern after joining from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free in 2014, winning the league title every season along with the Champions League in 2019-20, and scoring 374 goals in 384 matches.

FOOTBALL TIPS