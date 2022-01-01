Sporting Life
UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Women's Euros guide: All you need to know
We have all you need to know for the Women's Euros which take place in England this summer, including every fixture, venue, TV information and the latest odds.
1w
Last updated
Who will be England’s star of the summer?
Ahead of England’s first warm-up match for the Women’s Euros against Belgium on Thursday night, women's football expert Joe Rindl picks out five England players to watch this summer.
7h
Last updated
Back England to start build-up with bang
England kick off their preparations for a home Women’s Euros this summer with an intriguing friendly with Belgium. Joe Rindl previews the game.
8h
Last updated
Ex-captain Houghton left out for Euros
6h
Last updated
Hemp determined to ‘get even better’
2d
Last updated
Houghton hoping to make Euros
1w
Last updated
Wiegman family bereavement delays squad news
1w
Last updated
Women’s Euros to shatter attendance records
1w
Last updated
