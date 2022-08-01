Sporting Life's star columnist and former England striker Kelly Smith selects her Women's Euro 2022 team of the tournament after the Lionesses beat Germany to lift the trophy.
I've got to be honest, I was pretty close to picking the England starting XI that Sarina Wiegman named in every game as they just won us our first ever major tournament but I thought that would be a bit too easy so here goes. It's not far off that though!
Mary Earps delivered in big moments when called upon. She was outstanding in the final but probably her defining moments were in the semi-final against Sweden when she made some outstanding saves, especially the one after just 23 seconds. Things could've been very different without her.
The way Lucy Bronze gets up and down the pitch - tenacity, work-rate, energy, drive - she probably sums up this England team and never really dropped her level throughout.
For me Mille Bright was the best defender in the tournament. Her performance against Spain in the quarter-finals, when she was an absolute mountain, will be remembered for a very long time.
England's captain Leah Williamson was such a leader and probably saved her best performance for the final when she was so calm and assured when England needed her to be.
I feel as though I need to put the whole England backline together. The way they worked together was phenomenal and reflected in the fact they conceded only two goals in the entire Euros. Rachel Daly's role in that has been immeasurable.
Lean Oberdorf rightly won the Young Player of the Tournament award. It's hard to believe she's only 20 years old. She gave Germany that solidity in holding midfield - we'll be seeing so much more of her in the years to come.
I cannot leave out Keira Walsh so I'll go with two holding midfielders. Her quality, vision and passing range were excellent. That pass to set up Ella Toone for the opening goal against Germany was just delightful. It was great to see her win player of the match in the final.
Svenja Huth really impressed me with her crossing ability, work-rate and vision - she's got it all. Luckily as an England fan she didn't have a brilliant game in the final.
Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot winner - what more do we need to add about Beth Mead? To come back from not being in the Team GB squad for last year's Olympics to this is quite unbelievable and a testament to her determination as a player.
To score in every match she played speaks for itself. It was absolutely devastating for Alex Popp to be injured in the warm-up and miss the final. What a tournament she had up until that point.
What Alessia Russo did off the bench in this tournament is unheard of. Not just the four goals but the overall impact she had was incredible.
You have to think it's inevitable that she'll be pushing to replace Ellen White as England's starting number nine soon.