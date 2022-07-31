Chloe Kelly's goal deep in extra time clinched England's first major tournament victory for men or women since 1966 as they beat Germany 2-1 to win Women's Euro 2022.

Following a hard-fought, goalless opening half Sarina Wiegman's 'super subs' appeared to have proven the difference once again after Ella Toone latched on to a Keira Walsh through-ball to lob home just eight minutes after being introduced.

But Germany, who were hit with the devastating blow of losing captain and top scorer Alex Popp to injury in the warm-up, struck back by dominating proceedings thereafter and grabbing a deserved equaliser through Lina Magull in the 79th minute. After a cagey ending to both the 90 minutes and opening period of extra time the destination of the trophy looked set to be decided by a penalty shootout only for Kelly to scramble the ball home from a corner in the 110th minute, sparking wild Wembley celebrations.

Chloe Kelly (right) celebrates scoring England's extra-time winner

A year on from the men’s team losing their Euros final at the same stadium on penalties to Italy, England can celebrate the first piece of major silverware for a senior side since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany. And there was jubilation at the final whistle as the players tried to take in what they had done amid an almighty roar from the 87,192 crowd – the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros match, men’s or women’s.

Meanwhile, boss Wiegman could savour back-to-back Euros successes after overseeing the Netherlands’ triumph on home soil in 2017. Her record in charge of England after taking up her post last September has been near-flawless – 20 games, no defeats, 18 wins, 106 goals scored and only five conceded.

Ella Toone (left) gave England the lead in normal time

It was a third appearance in a Euros final for the team, and first since losing 6-2 to Germany at Euro 2009 in Finland. The English women’s game has been on a journey of considerable growth in the intervening years, with the sense of momentum certainly apparent over the last few weeks as Wiegman’s team have thrilled large stadium crowds and television audiences – and there will be sky-high hopes for what the future holds after this historic moment. There was also a personal triumph for Beth Mead, who claimed both the Player of the Tournament award and the Golden Boot after finishing the tournament with six goals – the same amount as Germany captain Alex Popp, with Mead taking the prize due to her superior assists tally.