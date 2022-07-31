Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Transfer Centre
Tables
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Beth Mead celebrates for England
Beth Mead celebrates for England

Women's Euro 2022: Beth Mead wins Golden Boot and Player of Tournament

By Sporting Life
20:09 · SUN July 31, 2022

England's Beth Mead has won the Women's Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards.

It marks an incredible turnaround for the 27-year-old, one of England's key players as they won their first ever women's major trophy by beating Germany 2-1 in the final, after she failed to make the Team GB squad for last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Mead entered the summer in the form of her life having scored 12 times in 26 appearances for Arsenal last season - her best goalscoring campaign since 2015.

Beth Mead

She scored the opening goal of the tournament in the Lionesses' 1-0 win over Austria before claiming a hat-trick in the 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

Mead took her tally to five as England comfortably beat Northern Ireland 5-0 in their final group game and moved on to six when firing in the crucial opener in the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Her clinical performance is highlighted by the six goals coming from chances equating to 2.83 expected goals (xG).

She finished as joint-top scorer with Alex Popp, clinching the award thanks to registering more assists than the Germany captain.

Mead's creative output has arguably been just as impressive, with her five assists coming from chances equating to 2.54 expected assists (xA), a key reason why she ultimately won both accolades.

England lift the Women's Euro 2022 trophy
ALSO READ: England win Women's Euro 2022

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS