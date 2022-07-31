Mead entered the summer in the form of her life having scored 12 times in 26 appearances for Arsenal last season - her best goalscoring campaign since 2015.

It marks an incredible turnaround for the 27-year-old, one of England's key players as they won their first ever women's major trophy by beating Germany 2-1 in the final, after she failed to make the Team GB squad for last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

She scored the opening goal of the tournament in the Lionesses' 1-0 win over Austria before claiming a hat-trick in the 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

Mead took her tally to five as England comfortably beat Northern Ireland 5-0 in their final group game and moved on to six when firing in the crucial opener in the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Her clinical performance is highlighted by the six goals coming from chances equating to 2.83 expected goals (xG).

She finished as joint-top scorer with Alex Popp, clinching the award thanks to registering more assists than the Germany captain.

Mead's creative output has arguably been just as impressive, with her five assists coming from chances equating to 2.54 expected assists (xA), a key reason why she ultimately won both accolades.