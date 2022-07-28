England legend Kelly Smith returns with her final column of Women's Euro 2022 column as the Lionesses faces Germany in the final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

I can't wait for the final and it was some way for England to get there by beating Sweden 4-0. Being honest though, if you look at the match itself it wasn't a 4-0 game. Sweden could easily have been 2-0 up but just weren't clinical enough and Mary Earps made a brilliant save inside the first 30 seconds.

#ENG 4-0 #SWE

xG: 2.09-1.76



A 1% chance the game finishes 4-0 based on chances created by each team.



Only a 17.2% chance the visitors fail to score from the chances created...



Incredible!#Lionesses | #ENGSWE | #WEuro2022 pic.twitter.com/SwkDIek4qp — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 26, 2022

But you have to give England so much credit because once Lucy Bronze scored the second goal just after half-time they really took control of the game. That confidence and belief is probably something we've not seen from an England team before. They'll still want to learn from the start they made as they were definitely nervous and it was a little bit too open early on. I think Sarina Wiegman will be telling them to keep it tighter defensively in those early stages, especially the first 10 minutes.

That being said, keeping it tight is important but England have still got to commit to their style of high pressing, front-foot football to do themselves justice. Sunday's match itself is a dream come true. England v Germany, the history of that rivalry, at such an iconic stadium as Wembley with 90,000 fans there was something I couldn't even have imagined was possible when I first started playing football. I played in the 2009 Euros final and we crumbled in the final half-hour to lose 6-2. I know Germany have won it eight times but there just isn't that same fear factor as there was back then. If I have one regret it's that we were in the game but we didn't believe. That won't happen on Sunday.

Popp the obvious German threat

Alexandra Popp has scored in every game at Euro 2022

England's biggest focus has to be on stopping Alexandra Popp. She's scored in every round and leads the Golden Boot race alongside Beth Mead with six goals in total. Four of her goals have been with her head. Stopping that supply line, especially the connection she has with Svenja Huth, will be vital but if England can't do so then it's going to be a huge game for Millie Bright in central defence alongside Leah Williamson. Bright was brilliant against Spain and she'll have to be just as good here. Those two will have to know where Popp is at every moment because she's so aggressive and lethal in the air.

Mead vs. Popp The match could ultimately come down to a moment of quality from the two players battling it out to win the Golden Boot in Popp and Beth Mead. Whoever scores probably wins it - if they finish level then Mead's five assists would be the tiebreaker - and that could win the whole thing for their team. I actually think the Player of the Tournament award should be between those two as well, although I probably would always say that as a former striker. For Mead to have registered 11 goal involvements in the tournaments is pretty astonishing.

Alessia Russo has been England's impact sub throughout the tournament

Alessia Russo has been phenomenal, the impact she has had has been something else. There can't have been anyone who has ever been in contention for a player of the tournament award having never started a game.

Earps an unsung hero

Mary Earps has only conceded one goal all tournament

Someone who deserves a lot of praise is Mary Earps for coming up with key saves at key times all tournament, which isn't easy when she hasn't been involved for long periods of matches. She's come up big when England have needed her. If the final does go to penalties (which hopefully it doesn't) then it's huge to have a keeper in such great form. What you can also be sure of is that Sarina will have her as prepared as she possibly can be for the shootout. The same goes for anyone taking a penalty for England.

England to edge it? Like England, Germany have only conceded one goal all tournament so they will take some real breaking down. If they can get into their flow - quick, incisive passing and third-player running - then I do think they can get through what will be a stubborn, well-organised defence but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it ended goalless given how good both sides have been defensively. If history is anything to go by with it being England v Germany then there's every chance we could end up with penalties... While they do have strong defences, it's the creative, attacking flair that has got both sides to this point more than anything so I just cannot see them doing anything other than sticking to their principles and going for it.