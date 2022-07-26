After making profit in both semi-finals, Joe Rindl has the best bet and score prediction for the Euros 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros 1pt England to win and both teams to score at 4/1 (General) 1pt Alexandra Popp to score anytime at 5/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England obliterated Sweden in their thrilling semi-final in Sheffield, waltzing to a 4-0 win (expected goals 2.10 - 1.74) which included an audacious backheel finish and a brilliant lob in front of a sold-out crowd. The Lionesses haven’t just cruised into the final of their home European Championship, they have done it with a ruthless style that has inspired a whole new generation of fans. Now only 90 minutes stand between the Lionesses and their first major trophy. Should they win, they will become only the second England side to lift a major tournament after the men’s triumph at the World Cup in 1966. How fitting then that they are set to face Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

England have had some tournament. They were sensational in the group stages beating Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland without conceding a goal and netting 14 in return. Next came a classic clash in the quarter-finals where England found themselves a goal down to favourites Spain before equalising in the 84th minute and completing the turnaround through a Georgia Stanway screamer during extra-time. Against Sweden in the semi-finals last time out they returned to their dominant ways, getting through a spell of early opposition pressure only to hit back on the stroke of half-time before netting three in a scintillating second-half. It means the Lionesses have now extended their unbeaten run to 19 games under manager Sarina Wiegman - who won the last edition of the Euros with the Netherlands five years ago.

Meanwhile, Germany have also been uber efficient, before their 2-1 (xG: 1.67 - 1.34) win over France in their semi-final, they had yet to concede a goal in the championship despite playing over six hours of football. Their crunch match in the groups against highly-fancied Spain saw them punish their opponents with two goals on the break to round off a methodical 2-0 win (xG: 0.94 - 1.48). That victory came either side of big wins against Denmark (4-0) and Finland (3-0). In their quarter-final tie against Austria they were again dominant, beating their neighbours 2-0 over 90 minutes and winning the xG battle 2.80 - 0.71. Germany are eight-time winners having last lifted the trophy in 2013. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side may not have been favourites heading into this edition but they have grown exponentially as this tournament has gone on.

ALSO READ: Our ultimate 22/23 Premier League betting guide

There are plenty of players who could be the hero at Wembley. England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Alexandra Popp both lead the golden boot race with six goals from five games, Mead having found the net every 65 minutes and Popp scoring every 60. England super sub Alessia Russo may do some damage off the bench having scored four times in the tournament already. The Manchester United forward is averaging 1.81 goals per 90 this summer. With so much firepower on display it’s no surprise both these teams have scored in all of their matches so far. England are averaging 3.1 expected goals per 95 minutes with Germany averaging 2.6. Both Infogol’s model and the bookies have England as favourites, so I am happy to back ENGLAND TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 4/1 (general). CLICK HERE to back England to win and BTTS 'Yes' with Sky Bet But to cover all possibilities I am also siding with POPP TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/2 with Sky Bet. The joint top-scorer has scored two-thirds of Germany’s goals at this year’s Euros. If Germany do find the net, expect it to be through their captain. CLICK HERE to back Alexandra Popp to score anytime with Sky Bet