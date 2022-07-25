Sporting Life
Premier League betting guide

Free Premier League betting guide: Tips and best bets for every team plus outrights for 2022/23 season

By Sporting Life
16:25 · MON July 25, 2022

The all new Sporting Life Infogol Premier League betting guide for the 2022/23 season, packed with tips, stats, analysis and more than 20 best bets, is now available to download for FREE.

After the first summer without major men's football since 2017, excitement has rarely been higher for the return of the Premier League.

What better way to whet your appetite for the coming season by delving into this exclusive, encyclopaedic guide packed with the stats and facts you need to help gain a betting edge for 22/23.

This season's guide includes:

  • Infogol predictions and probabilities
  • Premier League outright best bets
  • A player to watch for each club
  • A tactical breakdown of each team
  • Sporting Life's experts' view and top tips
More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

