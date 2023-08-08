Alejo Veliz makes Tottenham switch in deal worth up to £13million

Tottenham have completed the signing of Argentina under-20s international Alejo Veliz in a deal worth up to £13million.
The 19-year-old - who joins from Rosario Central - has put pen to paper on a six-year contract with the north London club.
Despite his arrival this summer, it's reported that Spurs view him as a player for the future.
The tall striker made his debut for Rosario in 2021, after joining two years earlier following a successful trial.
While Veliz made headlines with a derby winner against Newell’s Old Boys last season, it has been in 2023 where the teenager has risen to prominence.
He scored 11 goals in 23 Primera Division appearances but also caught the eye with three efforts for Argentina in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this summer.
It comes after Tottenham also signed left-sided defender Micky van de Ven from German club Wolfsburg for £34m.
The 22-year-old Netherlands under-21s international has also agreed a six-year deal.