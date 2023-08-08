Sporting Life
Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham sign Wolfsburg defender for £35m

By Sporting Life
14:58 · TUE August 08, 2023

Tottenham have signed left-sided defender Micky van de Ven from German club Wolfsburg for £34m.

The 22-year-old Netherlands Under-21 international has agreed a six-year deal.

Van de Ven played 33 times in the Bundesliga last season, scoring once.

He watched Spurs' pre-season win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday and could feature in their friendly against Barcelona on Tuesday.

