Micky van de Ven: Tottenham sign Wolfsburg defender for £35m

He watched Spurs' pre-season win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday and could feature in their friendly against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Van de Ven played 33 times in the Bundesliga last season, scoring once.

Tottenham have signed left-sided defender Micky van de Ven from German club Wolfsburg for £34m.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.